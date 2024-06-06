Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.00

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 44785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

