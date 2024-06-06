Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Decreased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

