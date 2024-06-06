Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

NYSE SAIC opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

