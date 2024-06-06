Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.46

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $12.80. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 308,422 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $237.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $39.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

