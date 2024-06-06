SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

SeaStar Medical Trading Down 39.4 %

ICU stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,460,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,489. SeaStar Medical has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.03.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

