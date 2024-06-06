SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SecureWorks stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 164,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,243. The stock has a market cap of $606.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 13,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,572.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

