Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,450 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

