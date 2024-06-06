Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 1566187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.