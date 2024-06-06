Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 1566187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.