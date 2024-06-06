Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Argus

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $77.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,790. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Shell has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.