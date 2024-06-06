Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Silicom in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 22,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.06. Silicom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $40.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 35.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 665,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the third quarter worth about $1,432,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Silicom by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

