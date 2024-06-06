Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $16.34 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

