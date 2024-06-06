Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 124.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPG opened at $153.45 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.00.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.