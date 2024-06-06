SingularityNET Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.59 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $897.86 million and approximately $82.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00011879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,313.37 or 0.99949398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00108764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.8968247 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $86,506,917.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

