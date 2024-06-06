Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. 627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million.

Insider Transactions at Sky Harbour Group

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.