SLERF (SLERF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $72.51 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. SLERF has a market cap of $186.62 million and approximately $72.51 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SLERF has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SLERF token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.3773434 USD and is up 13.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $160,024,722.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

