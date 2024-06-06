SmartFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, SmartFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $1.86 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

