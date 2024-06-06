Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.