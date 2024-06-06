Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $6.36 on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,975,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 in the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.