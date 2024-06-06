SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 8,995,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 50,102,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

