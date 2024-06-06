Sona Asset Management US LLC Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Sona Asset Management US LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,439 shares during the period. Greenfire Resources makes up about 0.8% of Sona Asset Management US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 7.23% of Greenfire Resources worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFR remained flat at $5.70 during trading on Thursday. 16,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,800. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

