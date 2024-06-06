SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. SouthState accounts for about 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SouthState worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,882,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,408,000 after buying an additional 94,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,485,000 after purchasing an additional 466,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,485,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SouthState by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.53. 412,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.71.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

