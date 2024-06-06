S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4,333.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.66. The company had a trading volume of 613,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,327. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.17 and a 200 day moving average of $429.29.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
