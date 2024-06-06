SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,799 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $81,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock remained flat at $49.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,906. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

