Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 469,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,559. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

