Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.34 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

