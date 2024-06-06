Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.98 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

