Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.8 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 2,584,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
