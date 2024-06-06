Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.8 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 2,584,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

