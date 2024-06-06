Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1299 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,427. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

