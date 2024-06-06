SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.83. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,297 shares traded.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.68.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.2366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

