SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,721.60 ($22.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,799 ($23.05). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,793.50 ($22.98), with a volume of 2,230,782 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,050 ($26.27) to GBX 2,075 ($26.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.27) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($25.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,711.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,722.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,366.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

