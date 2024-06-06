SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Purchases 76 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 76 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £123.88 ($158.72).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jonathan Davies acquired 57 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($160.67).

SSP Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 1.21 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 161.59 ($2.07). 1,859,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.22. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.40 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($3.91).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

