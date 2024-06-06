State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in State Street by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 56,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

