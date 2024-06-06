Steem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $124.11 million and $3.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,053.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.85 or 0.00695036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00119713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00041339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00229923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00089476 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,476,543 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

