Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Sells $449,100.00 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

