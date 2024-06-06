Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $416.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $416.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.97.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $17.63 on Thursday, hitting $325.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,739. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

