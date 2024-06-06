StockNews.com Downgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Hold

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.62. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 145.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

