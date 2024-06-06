StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

ARL stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

