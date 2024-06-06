StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

