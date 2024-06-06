StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
