StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

