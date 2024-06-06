StockNews.com Lowers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Allstate stock opened at $163.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

