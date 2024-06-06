StockNews.com Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.07.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -125.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.77. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $156.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

