Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.23. 178,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 918,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $794.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 291,443 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

