Strike Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $50.55 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $10.07 or 0.00014177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,018,333 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

