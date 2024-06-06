Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.70

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 165,858 shares changing hands.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

