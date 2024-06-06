Tairen Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Block makes up about 0.8% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Block by 72.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.52. 2,837,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,011. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

