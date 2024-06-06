Tairen Capital Ltd Has $35.14 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tairen Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,930 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned about 0.12% of MongoDB worth $35,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 156.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.29. 488,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.