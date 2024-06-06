Tairen Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Wix.com makes up about 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.21. 382,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,948. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.87.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.59.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

