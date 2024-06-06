Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 107,825 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,825 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 5.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $80,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,378,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $132.90. 2,993,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.41 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

