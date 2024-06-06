Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $170.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $164.70 and last traded at $162.94. 7,619,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 14,875,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average is $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.