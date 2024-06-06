TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $2,174,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in TC Energy by 781.8% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after buying an additional 624,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 29,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TC Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 255,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

